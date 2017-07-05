‘Stalking’ arrest of Bethenny Frankel’s ex Jason Hoppy takes center stage on RHONY

The arrest of Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband Jason Hoppy on stalking charges takes center stage tonight on The Real Housewives of New York City — as the story breaks while she and the others are on a skiing trip to Vermont.

Footage shows Frankel’s co-star Carole Radziwill drawing gasps from fellow Real Housewife Dorinda Medley when she reads out a news report saying: “Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband has been arrested for stalking.”

Frankel and Hoppy had their drawn-out divorce finalized in July 2016 nearly four years after they separated in December 2012.

Hoppy was then arrested in January this year over claims he provoked her outside their daughter Bryn’s school.

At the time her lawyer said Hoppy had also subjected her to “years of systematic bullying, harassment, stalking and torment on an almost daily basis.”

The case took a new turn when Hoppy was slapped with more stalking charges by prosecutors when he appeared at Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday last week.

Hoppy rejected a plea deal back in March which would have required him to attend anger management counselling.

He was facing three stalking and harassment charges, but at last week’s hearing was hit with two more counts of stalking.

He allegedly sent Frankel more than 160 unwanted texts and emails, and also told her he would “destroy” her in a conversation outside their daughter’s school.

At last week’s hearing an order barring him for interacting with Frankel in any way was extended. His lawyers asked the court to dismiss the charges.

The case continues.

This week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City also sees Dorinda Medley dig herself into an even deeper hole with Luann D’Agostino — and ends up attacking her during a revealing game of “truth or dare” when Luann’s marriage to husband Tom comes up.

Meanwhile, Bethenny is undecided about whether she wants to invite Ramona Singer on the ladies’ upcoming trip to Mexico.

