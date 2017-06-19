Spurgeon turns one! Watch as he celebrates on TLC’s Counting On

Remarkably cute Spurgeon, or “Spurgy” as he is called, is celebrated on Counting On this week.

In the clip, Jessa Duggar Seewald brings her family together to celebrate the first birthday of her baby boy Spurgeon.

Spurgeon’s family all share his wonderful traits as this little reality TV star kid opens his birthday presents. His curly hair, happy nature and chubby cheeks amongst the accolades.

The series Counting On follows the eldest Duggar children, Jill and Derick Dillard who have returned home from Central America and are now living in Arkansas. The show also dotes on Jess and Ben who are working on baby number two while Jinger plans a wedding to her new fiance, Jeremy Vuolo.

Jill Duggar’s son Israel “Izzy” David Dillard was born two years ago, and Jessa Duggar’s children Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce followed soon after.

Jill publicly announced a new baby name for her coming second child: “We are so excited to announce the name of Baby Dillard #2! Samuel Scott Dillard.”

“We can’t wait to welcome him to the world and have him join our family very soon!”

Jill and Derrick revealed the name of their first child before he was born as well, so its no surprise they did so again.

In a past episode, Jill previously mentioned that her El Salvadorian neighbors referred to her unborn son as “Samuelito.”

Previously Jessa and Ben have made a big deal about the announcement of their children’s names, but its apparently not an issue for Jill and Derrick.

TLC’s Counting On airs Mondays at 9/8c