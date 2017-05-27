Spooked Buck heads to the Three Rings on his own in Mountain Monsters

This week on Mountain Monsters, the Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings team start to realise the importance of the Three Rings but Buck is spooked and heads to the strange structures on his own.

The AIMS team thought there was something special about the Three Rings structures but now they are really starting to fully realise their significance to the Dark Forest and its strange inhabitants.

However, for Buck things are a lot closer to home as he finds something scary on his cell phone and comes clean to the rest of the team. This leads him to head to the Three Rings on his own as he desperately seeks answers. He’s also pursued and ends up in an off-road chase as he tries to shake his tail. Willy, Wild Bill and the rest of the team are left hoping he manages to make it and escape those trying to stop him.

As we know the team are not alone and there is a rival camp of mysterious hunters who seem to be competing to unlock the secrets of the forest before they do.

Mountain Monsters airs Saturdays at 10/9c on Destination America.