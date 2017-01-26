Monsters and Critics

Spirit of porn and panty stash pervert on Ghosts in the Hood

26th January 2017 by
Defecio questions whether the spirit never left as it didn't want to leave its porn and panty stash behind

Defecio talks about the spirit and the porn and panty stash on Ghosts in the Hood

The Official Paranormal Operations team are left with the heebie-jeebies on Ghosts in the Hood this week — while investigating the spirit of a pervert who had a huge porn and panty stash.

The O.P.O. team are lead around the man’s former home by a realtor who’s trying to sell it, and reveals that the stash was found underneath the man’s desk after he passed away.

Defecio Stoglin is more than creeped out by the room, but suggests that perhaps the spirit never left the house because it didn’t want to leave his stash of racy images and knickers behind.

Medium Jasmine Orpilla senses a bad presence as soon as she enters the study.

Later on the team leave her in there at night to see if she can pick up anything else — with spooky results.

Jasmine senses a presence after being left alone in the study at night

Also on this week’s Ghosts in th Hood, titled Inglewood Always Up to No Good, the O.P.O. team head to the La Cita cantina which has reportedly been experiencing hauntings.

Ghosts in the Hood airs Thursdays at 10/9c on WE tv.

