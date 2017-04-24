Southern Charm’s Shep Rose stunned as Chelsea Meissner makes moves on Austen Kroll

Southern Charm’s Shep Rose is left stunned this week — when he finds out Chelsea Meissner has been making moves on his best friend Austen Kroll.

Shep, who has been going ofter Chelsea, does not look pleased when he hears that she and Austen “Frenched” while he was out of town.

Footage from the episode sees Chelsea tell Austen as they enjoy drinks: “I don’t want to break bro code, but I like you.”

However, there still could be time for Shep to win her back, according to Cameran at least — who tries to persuade him that it’s not too late.

Also on this week’s Southern Charm, Kathryn finds it hard to deal with the supervised visitation of her kids.

At Shep’s 37th birthday party, Whitney Sudler-Smith pulls up Landon Clements about how she really feels for Thomas Ravenel.

Meanwhile, Craig Conover can’t keep his fingers out of other people’s affairs — and gets upset over Thomas’s behavior with his kids.

Southern Charm airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.