Sonja Morgan says she has ‘reservations’ about boyfriend Frenchie on RHONY reunion

Sonja Morgan has revealed she has “reservations” about her boyfriend Frenchie — because she thinks he might eventually want children.

The RHONY star has previously said any potential love interest for her would need to already have kids.

She opened up about her and Frenchie’s relationship on the second part of The Real Housewives of New York City reunion.

Her comments came as she was pressed by host Andy Cohen and the other ladies about the “love triangle” she has with Frenchie and nightlife tycoon Rocco Ancarola.

She said: “I have reservations about Frenchie, and about him eventually wanting children.”

When asked by Andy if he actually wanted kids, Sonja replied: “Frenchie says he would give up having children to marry me.”

Sonja also opened up about her relationship with Rocco, saying he had been a long-time close friend and that sometimes “playing the long-game” can be the way to win someone’s heart.

She said: “When you see a man is around and he really cares about you and he’s not just trying to have sex…I want a best friend, I want to see someone that’s really there for me.

“And I’ve seen Rocco over the years, he is a really good person. He’s not hanging around to have sex with me, or to take me shopping…that’s what I like about him, and you know what? We’ll be together this summer.

“I’m not giving up Rocco to Frenchie, he’s smitten with me. I’m going to see.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.