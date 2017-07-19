Sonja Morgan says Ramona Singer’s face is like ‘pizza pie with no cheese’ on RHONY Mexico trip

Sonja Morgan describes Ramona Singer’s face as like a “pizza pie with no cheese” on this week’s The Real Housewives of New York — as the cast enjoy a group trip to Mexico.

One scene sees Ramona talking to Sonja as they sit on loungers by the pool, telling her: “You’re in a good place, I’m in a good place, let’s live in the moment. Life is short.”

But when recalling the scene in an interview with producers, Sonja says of Ramona, who had red areas around her cheeks and chin: “I’m trying to focus on what she’s saying but her face is like a pizza pie with no cheese.”

The episode also sees Sonja embroiled in an argument with Tiffany Mortimer over a damaging article that appears in the newspaper.

She also kisses Bethenny Frankel, and gets pulled up over bad behavior. And when the Housewives enjoy more than a few drinks, Luann D’Agostino ends up having a boozy tumble.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.