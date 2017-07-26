Sonja Morgan accuses Ramona Singer of being ‘unhappy’ on The Real Housewives of New York City

Sonja Morgan puts Ramona Singer in the hot-seat on this week’s The Real Housewives of New York City, accusing her of not being as happy as she portrays.

The accusation comes out after the RHONY ladies enjoy a boozy day touring the agave fields in Tequila, Mexico.

After a drunk trip home the ladies are by the pool at their villa when Sonja starts laying into Ramona, accusing her of being unhappy underneath it all.

Sonja tells her: “I want you to admit that you’re not happy like you say.”

Ramona yells back: “I am f***ing happy bitch! I’m happy!”

The episode also sees Bethenny Frankel have to decide whether she wants to invite Ramona on the trip to the agave fields after their previous rows.

Bethenny says: “I picture her squatting and urinating in the agave fields!”

At one point Ramona also confides in Sonja and admits that she has a problem in the way she has dealt with Bethenny, and when the ladies go shopping Ramona tries to buy her way back into Bethenny’s good books.

Meanwhile, the episode, titled Tequlia-Thon, also sees some of the ladies trying to surf and Tinsley and Sonja’s argument over a newspaper article continues.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.