Something’s Killing Me showcases the strange case of Dr. Vincent Gilmer

Dr. Vincent Gilmer was described by those who knew him as a kind and generous man. So it was all the more shocking when it was discovered that he brutally murdered his father.

What you will see tonight on Something’s Killing Me is a dramatic example of how often diseases are overlooked and misdiagnosed by mental health professionals.

Fact: A beloved family doctor, Vince Gilmer, brutally killed his own father, Dalton Gilmer.

Circumstance: It is discovered after the fact that Vince may have Huntington’s Disease, a genetic disorder possibly inherited from his father which can cause violent physical and psychological symptoms.

Symptoms of HD often appear between the ages of 30 and 50. It is usually genetically shared, as every child of a parent with the gene linked to Huntington’s has a 50 percent chance of inheriting the disease.

It is also of note that the criminal case records show Dalton sexually abused his children, Dr. Gilmer and his sister, at ages 6 and 3.

In the episode, Dr. Gilmer’s friends and coworkers said his behavior changed shortly before he committed the murder.

This case took a turn when Benjamin Gilmer took over the rural South Carolina practice of Dr. Vince Gilmer, who despite their common last name is not a relation.

As Benjamin got to know Vince’s more positive community reputation, he attempted to unravel the mystery of this unlikely convicted murderer. Why did Dr. Vincent Gilmer kill his father?

Was it because of a case of undiagnosed Huntington’s Disease that ran in Dr. Vince Gilmer’s family? Or is that a convenient medical excuse?

