Some very Bad Blood as Winnie Moniz is stabbed to death in her own kitchen

This week Bad Blood looks at the murder of Winnie Moniz, who was found dead in her own kitchen.

2006 in East Falmouth and 73-year-old is found by her husband stabbed to death in the kitchen. There is blood everywhere and her body has lots of defensive wounds, indicating she put up quite a fight for her life.

Initially 40-year-old Robin Casali was arrested and charged with her great aunt’s murder. Police thought her motivation was drugs and that she’d perhaps wanted to rob her elderly relative. Though she only had a limited criminal record and was well known for taking her great aunt on trips and running errands for her.

She was charged with murder, breaking and entering and the possession of both heroin and marijuana.

However, when the case went to trial there were some revelations that cast a shadow elsewhere in the family. These included accusations that Winnie’s husband Wayne was a child abuser and that he was the one who’d stabbed her to death.

In the end Casali was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

