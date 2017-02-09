So Cosmo goes behind the cover of famous fashion mag Cosmopolitan

So Cosmo is a new reality show from E! that goes behind the cover of the biggest fashion mag in the world, Cosmopolitan.

The show aims to follows the staff as they try to make it big in the cut-throat world of high fashion. A place where the dreams are big and the living even bigger. Once you make it the industry is a ton of fun, but as the song says it’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock and roll.

In this premiere episode, just how competitive the industry can be is highlighted by the commotion in the building after some major news is announced.

Meantime, the team are getting ready to shoot Ruby Rose and a junior member finds herself mixing business with pleasure.

Watch So Cosmo – VOL. 1, NO. 1: Fun Fearless Females at 8 PM on E!