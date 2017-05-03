Snoop Dogg guest stars on Empire, talking business with Lucious

Snoop Dogg guest stars on tonight’s Empire on Fox — as himself.

One scene in the episode, titled Civil Hands Unclean, sees him having a sit-down with Terrence Howard’s Lucious Lyon.

Also in the room is Thurston “Thirsty” Rawlings, played by guest star Andre Royo.

Meanwhile, Snoop also talks business with Lucious in another scene — and tells him he wants Jamal (Jussie Smollett) as part of Inferno — because he’ll bring a lot to the table — but Lucious isn’t on the same page.

This is not the first time Snoop has appeared in the Fox series, after he also made an appearance, again as himself, in the 2015 episode Die But Once (Season 1, Episode 11).

This week’s episode sees Cookie, played by Taraji P. Henson, becoming ever more dubious about what Lucious’s intentions are towards Giuliana (Nia Long) and the future of Empire in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Cookie and Angelo (Taye Diggs) goes south and leaves her asking questions about her own judgment.

Hakeem (Bryshere ‘Yazz’ Gray) also goes public in asking Lucious to give him paternity of Bella, and Jamal and Lucious go the extra mile in a bid to put the finishing touches on their albums.

Empire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Fox.