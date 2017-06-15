Snoop and Jermaine tell Bow Wow to shift up a gear on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta

This week on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, Bow Wow gets told to buck up his ideas a bit by the two father figures in his life.

Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri invite Bow Wow out for a few drinks and he’s expecting a great night of chat and partying.

However, he’s in for a surprise as these two father figures have something else on their mind. They think he’s not trying hard enough and needs to shift his efforts up a gear and take his music to the next level.

Meantime, his estranged biological dad is throwing shade online…so a an emotional rough ride for the young rapper.

Bow Wow loves spending time with Jermaine and Snoop but he think the music will just come when it comes, he’s got a much more relaxed attitude to it.

Also on this episode, Regina and Toya argue over the former’s 18th birthday party and Brandon and Ayana have some testing times.

Later Zonnique reaches her limit and gives Tiny the boot!

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta airs on Thursdays at 9:00 PM on WEtv.