Sneak peek: Outlander Season 3 is the race to reunite Claire and Jamie

Regret, romance, and redemption are the overarching themes of Outlander Season 3 on Starz.

In our preview below, the action begins right after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) passes through the Scottish stones to return to her life in 1948.

She is carrying Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) child. Returning to Frank (Tobias Menzies), she faces a depressing future with the man she does not love.

Meanwhile, Jamie languishes in the 18th century, surviving the last stand at the historic Battle of Culloden.

Claire thought him dead when she went back in time, but he lived.

But the loss of Claire haunted him as it did Claire until she learned that he did, in fact, survive the historic battle.

As the years pass, Jamie and Claire construct a life apart from one another, but as shadows of their true selves with the ghost of their lost loves haunting them.

However, through research and help from her daughter, Claire learned she can return to Jamie. This new hope and drive to reunite fuels the season.

Diana Gabaldon’s eight-book Outlander series is a magnificent mosh up of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing love story primarily told from the point of view of plucky Claire.

She is an English nurse who by chance fell backwards in time and fell in love with a handsome Scottish Laird.

Outlander Season 3 premieres on Sunday, September 10, at 8pm ET/PT on STARZ.