Snakes, bugs and morgues as Fear Factor returns with Ludacris as host

It’s been five years, but Fear Factor is BACK — with Ludacris as the new host and a whole new assortment of horrifying challenges for contestants competing for the grand prize.

The series originally hosted by Joe Rogan aired on NBC from 2001 and 2006, before being revived for one season in 2011. It last aired in July 2012 as a two part special.

Now it’s been revamped and renewed on MTV for 12 one-hour episodes as teams of two face their biggest fears in a bid to win a big cash prize.

That means lots of snakes, spiders and bugs…

…but also things like being wrapped in an air-tight bag and put in a storage chamber for corpses at a morgue, and being submerged underwater in a glass tank with only tiny holes at the top to breathe.

Other stunts include climbing underneath a flying helicopter, and driving a car on to a moving truck.

The challenges are aimed at the new generation of MTV viewers with many based on modern viral videos, as well as scary movies and urban legends.

Watch a clip of some of the scenes from the new Fear Factor hosted by Ludacris below…

Fear Factor premieres tonight, Tuesday May 30, at 10/9c on MTV.