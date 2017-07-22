Small Town Nightmare investigates brutal killing of Troy Temar

This week Small Town Nightmare spotlights the murder of Troy Temar, who was found dead in the trunk of a car that had been set on fire.

July 3, 1999 in Lebanon, Ohio, and 30-year-old Deer Park native Troy Temar is found shot dead in the trunk of a burning car near. Police are at a loss to explain the death of this well liked contractor and after a few months the case goes cold.

However, six years later a new Warren County sheriff comes to town and he reopens this cold case. His work leads to the arrest of Temar’s ex-girlfriend Theresa Voss and her brother Eric Hoerlein.

Hoerlein proved to be the key and he confessed to helping his sister, giving up all the details of their brutal crime.

Voss was eventually found guilty and sentenced to 33 years to life.

