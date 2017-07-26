Six Degrees of Murder investigates the love triangle that led to murder of Michael Reese

This week Six Degrees of Murder investigates the murder of Michael Reese, who died after being shot in the back of the head.

Birmingham, Ala, Feb. 18, 2015, and 40-year-old Michael Reese is shot to death in his own home.

Reese was shot in the back of the head as let the dog out and fell face first into two studs sticking out of timber being used for some construction, he was left lying in this position.

It later transpired that Cindy Reese had been having an affair with the local pastor, Jeff Brown. At her trial she claimed her husband was the victim of a burglary gone wrong.

However, the jury did not believe her story and she was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Her lover Brown was given a 20 year sentence after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

