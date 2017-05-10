Sisters who lost 605-lb between them, equivalent to three grown men, on Skin Tight

Tonight on TLC’s Skin Tight, we meet two sisters who lost 605-lb between them — the equivalent of three grown men — and are now desperate to lose their vast amounts of excess skin.

Jessica and Melissa, from Independence, Missouri, grew up heavy and were both severely overweight from grade school to adulthood.

They shared a lot of milestones, until one day Melissa found love and it inspired her to lose weight, shedding 280-lb by the time she was 26.

Jessica, 24, followed in her footsteps — losing an incredible 325-lb.

But now they are both swimming in vast amounts of sagging skin, and hope to undergo skin removal surgery so they can move on with their lives

In the episode we see how Melissa’s excess skin keeps her isolated inside as her children play outdoors.

Her marriage is also suffering, as she is self-conscious about going out in public with her husband and undressing in front of him.

Meanwhile, Jessica’s skin situation has all but ended her bid to find a suitor of any kind.

She has sequestered herself inside too, living at home with her mother.

Both of them want to feel normal and not be reminded daily of all the weight they once carried.

Will their lives be restored with this skin surgery?

Skin Tight airs Wednesday at 10/9c on TLC.