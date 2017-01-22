Sister Wives tell all in question and answer special

This week is the first part of a tell all from Sister Wives, where the Browns answer questions on just about every topic you can think of.

The family have a more complicated relationship setup than most and so simple questions often have some surprising and complicated answers.

In this two-part questions and answers special they talk about their weddings, their sexuality, relationships and even catfishing!

Perhaps most poingantly they talk about the moment Mariah came out as gay to Cody and all the sister wives. Something she had kept a secret for a long time and found very hard to do. You could see the relief in her face once she had told them and the reaction of nearly everyone was positive.

Catch Sister Wives – Tell All: Part 1 at 8 PM on TLC.