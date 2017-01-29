Monsters and Critics

Sister Wives question and answer session part 2

29th January 2017 by
Sister Wives

All your questions answered on Sister Wives

This week on Sister Wives, the expose continues as the Browns answer questions about their complex lives.

Over the seasons the family have gone through everything from relationship disasters to weddings, but often fans have been left with unanswered questions.

Now the show’s producers put some of those questions to the Sister Wives and we get some surprising answers.

Some of the more shocking incidents was the catfishing and the circumstances surrounding it. Also when Mariah came out to the entire family, in what was an emotional scene.

They also talk about why the show has proven to be so popular, with Cody reckoning its partly to do with their energy levels.

Watch Sister Wives – Tell All: Part 2 at 8 PM on TLC.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages

dont
Monsters and Critics