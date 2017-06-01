Single guy’s joy as he lands perfect match and wins $10,000 on Love Connection premiere

The revamped series of Love Connection gets off to an adorable start tonight — after one of the singles ends up with his ideal match AND wins $10,000.

The revamped series, hosted by Andy Cohen, sees singles go on dates with three potential partners and then pick the one they would most like to take on a romantic overnight getaway.

The audience also pick the one they think is the best match.

If the single picks the same person, they win $10,000 — which is just what happens to contestant Robert Bacon.

He chooses his date Shawn Gerken as his No1 choice, before it’s revealed she gave him a perfect 10/10 for a first impression (he gave her 9/10).

It then emerges that the audience also picked her as the best match, and the couple can’t contain their excitement when it emerges that he’ll also be getting the $10,000 prize.

If the audience chooses a different match, the single can either choose to date the person they first chose or take the money and go on a date with the person the audience picked.

Fox has ordered 15 episodes of the revamped series, which was initially aired from 1983 to 1994 and then again from 1998 to 1999.

Cohen has told how he was thrilled to land the role as host. He said: “I was a huge fan of the original Love Connection, and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people’s personal lives”

Watch the moment Robert and Shawn find out their good news below!

Love Connection airs Thursdays at 9/8c on FOX.