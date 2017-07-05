Simone Biles surprises 92-year-old gymnast on Little Big Shots: Forever Young

Four-time Olympic gold-medalist Simone Biles makes a special guest appearance on this week’s Little Big Shots: Forever Young — when she surprises the world’s oldest gymnast with a visit.

Johanna Quaas, from Germany, officially holds the Guinness World Record as the oldest person in the world practicing the sport, doing so at the incredible age of 92.

The Little Big Shots: Forever Young episode sees Quaas demonstrate her incredible talents, which she has been competing in since 1934.

She is then bowled over by the surprise visit from Biles, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Quaas first shot to fame in 2012 when YouTube clips of her training at the age of 86 went viral. She was officially announced as the Oldest Gymnast In The World by Guinness World Records in September that year.

Also on this week’s Little Big Shots: Forever Young, host Steve Harvey meets the world’s oldest showgirl, who still performs at the age of 93, as well as a gospel quartet with a member who is 103!

We also get to see The Amazing Sladek — the world’s oldest daredevil acrobatic hand balancer, a ‘spoons player’ from Australia, and a grandmother and grandson who have become internet hits.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.