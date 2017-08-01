Sig Hansen gets news over chest pains on Deadliest Catch

Sig Hansen finds out whether he’ll be able to continue fishing for the rest of the season on tonight’s Deadliest Catch — or whether he needs to take a step back.

Sig had to get evacuated out by plane on the last episode after suffering chest pains, a year after he suffered a severe heart attack while out at sea.

It led to fans of the Discovery show calling for Sig to stop smoking, with some also suggesting he should step down as captain of the Northwestern altogether to lead a less stressful life.

This week’s Deadliest Catch also sees Brenna A captain Sean Dwyer lay down the law with Zack Larson, while Captain ‘Wild Bill’ Wichrowski comes close to disaster when engineer Sean Boles gets a rope caught on a launcher while attached to an 800lb pot.

Deadliest Catch airs an hour earlier tonight ahead of the premiere of Discovery’s new series Manhunt: Unabomber. Read our exclusive interview with the guys who made it here.





Deadliest Catch airs tonight at 8/7c on Discovery.