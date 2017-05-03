Sian O’Callaghan’s disappearance spurs police hunt, on See No Evil

Tonight’s episode of See No Evil traces authorities trying to beat the clock as they hunt for a 22-year-old woman who vanished after a night out in Swindon, United Kingdom, in March 2011.

The show’s season finale, titled Watch Me Disappear, revolves around detectives trying to find Sian O’Callaghan after they obtained surveillance footage of her stepping into a taxi. Specifically, the show focuses on their efforts to identify the vehicle and driver of the taxi.

O’Callaghan had been last spotted at a nightclub in Swinton early on March 19, 2011. Her body was located four days later close to Uffington in Oxfordshire.

The surveillance footage reportedly captured O’Callaghan leaving Swindon’s Suju nightclub. Her boyfriend, Kevin Reape, sent O’Callaghan a text message to her phone, which was later recovered in the area of Savernake Forest. Reape later contacted the police and reported O’Callaghan as missing.

Police analyzed O’Callaghan’s cellphone signals, which led them to identify multiple “hot spots” that they investigated. Police then put a call-out for anyone who had seen a green Toyota Avensis with taxi markings that was spotted between Swindon and Savernake Forest shortly after O’Callaghan’s disappeared.

A 48-year-old taxicab driver named Christopher Halliwell initially pleaded not guilty to the murder, but later changed his plea and admitted murdering O’Callaghan’s.

O’Callaghan likely died from head injuries.

See No Evil airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.