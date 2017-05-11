Shiva Safai: Who is Second Wives Club star and Mohamed Hadid’s fiancee?

Shiva Safai is set to become a familiar face to TV fans now she’s got a starring role in Second Wives Club on E!.

Shiva — one the six ladies making up the Second Wives Club cast — is the fiance of property tycoon Mohamed Hadid, dad to models Gigi and Bella. He was previously married to RHOBH star Yolanda Hadid.

But who is Shiva when she’s at home?

Shiva is a model and businesswoman who was born in Iran but grew up in Norway. She can speak Norwegian, English and Farsi.

She moved to LA when she was 19 with her family, and met Mohamed when she was eating at the Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills. They have been together for five years.

When they marry she will be his third wife. Shiva has also already been married before.

She is 33 years Mohamed’s junior, but has revealed before that she isn’t fazed by the age gap.

After moving to Los Angeles, she set up her own company which she ran for more than 11 years. She has also more recently been working on new ventures in the beauty and hair industries.

Shiva also regularly models including at charity events and on the runway. According to an interview with Naluda magazine, she is good friends with designers Michael Costello and Walter Mendez, as well as RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump.

She recently posted a picture of her with Victoria Beckham on Instagram, congratulating her on her new range with Target.

Thank you for all the goodies🛍love the collection, and congratulations on the collaboration with Target 🎯 #VbxTarget #houseofhadid A post shared by shivasafai (@shivasafai) on Apr 2, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

She has spoken about her support for charities in the past, including the International Society for Children with Cancer.

When at home, she enjoys flower arranging as well as cooking and entertaining. She likes to eat healthily and stay in shape.

According to her Facebook, she is a fan of Fifty Shades of Grey and the book’s author E L James, and also enjoys Sex and the City.

She says Mohamed’s family welcomed her “with open arms” from the moment they all met.

Shiva has an ever-growing social media following, with a massive 550,000 followers on her Instagram at the time of writing where you can get regular updates on her amazing lifestyle.

She says being part of Second Wives Club has been a “fun and truly great experience”.

Second Wives Club airs Thursdays at 9/8c on E!