Sheree Whitfield opens up about Bob Whitfield’s alleged abuse on The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion

Sheree Whitfield opens up about the alleged abuse she suffered during her relationship with ex Bob Whitfield on this week’s second part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion.

Earlier in the season, Sheree broke down in tears as she claimed Bob had abused her during their marriage.

And tonight, she sheds tears again as she reveals how nobody knew about her alleged domestic issues.

Host Andy Cohen — who makes reference to a comment Bob made about Sheree this season joking that he “maybe didn’t choke her hard enough” — says: “I don’t think people realize how heavy it got between you and Bob.” He then asks Sheree: “Did he hit you?”

Sheree, wiping tears from her eyes, says: “With Bob it was a lot of verbal…emotional abuse, and we have had some physical abuse.”

Andy asks: “And where have you put that as the years have gone on?”

Sheree, who got divorced from Bob in 2007, admits: “I suppressed it. I’ve not talked about that for…around 10 years.

“I’ve never talked…I wanted to protect my kids. I just never wanted to talk about it. I didn’t realize I was still holding all this in until the show.”

The four-part reunion also sees Bob Whitfield join the ladies to talk about his and Sheree’s relationship.

She recently told The Daily Dish that the emotional conversation they had was “therapeutic” for her.

This week’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion is all about the relationships, with Kenya Moore also talking about the issues she’s had with ex-boyfriend Matt and revealing where they stand with each other now.

Meanwhile, Phaedra Parks gives the group an update on her divorce with Apollo Nida and brings some evidence to prove it.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.