Shep Rose and Craig Conover feud erupts on Southern Charm finale: ‘I’m going to knock you out’

Things kick off big-style between Craig Conover and Shep Rose on the Southern Charm Season 4 finale — with Craig being pushed to his limit before telling Shep: “I’m going to knock you the f*** out.”

The showdown comes as the group attend JD’s black-tie party, with tensions escalating as the pair talk with Landon Clements also getting involved.

The whole group hasn’t really got over her apology to Kathryn Calhoun Dennis in Key West last week, and Craig says it’s just a “band-aid” over a bigger problem.

Landon disagrees, saying that everyone is happy at the situation apart from Craig. Shep then also steps in and temperatures rise quickly, with Craig threatening to hit him if he doesn’t stop talking.

Watch the clip below as things then go to a whole new level when Craig, further into the conversation, tells Landon: “I’m mad at Shep by the way, because he’s a drunk a**hole.”

An angry-looking Shep hits back, saying: “I’m the drunk a**hole? You’re the drunk a**hole. F** you, man.”

Craig then rises to his feet and leans over to Shep, telling him: “I’m going to knock you the f*** out.”

Also on the season finale, a scorned Thomas Ravenel is dealing with the aftermath of the Key West apology. At one point he and

And it’s relationships central as Craig and Naomie Olindo decide whether they should stay together, and Chelsea Meissner and Austen Kroll find it hard to decide what their relationship actually is.

The Southern Charm season finale airs tonight at 9/8c on Bravo.