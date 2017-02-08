Monsters and Critics

Shawn searches the Bluff and Zeke and Emily head for Sledge Island on Bering Sea Gold

8th February 2017 by
Shaun wants to remind everyone why they call him Mr. Gold

Shaun wants to remind everyone why they call him Mr. Gold on Bering Sea Gold

This week on Bering Sea Gold, the Nome miners continue to search further out as they seek to strike it rich.

Shaun heads to what is the furthest off-shore mining claim he’s ever had, out at the Bluff.

He’s filed the claim and is all ready to set out, despite his father’s doubts. Shaun knows it could be a bust, but he also knows that if you don’t take the risk then you never find out.

Is the Bluff rich with gold or a waste of money?

Is the Bluff rich with gold or a waste of money?

However, he does say that if he doesn’t find a decent amount of gold then he’s going to kick himself for spending so much money. He’s has been to the Bluff before during winter but found zero and lost a lot of cash in the process.

Last week we saw Zeke and Emily set their eyes on the mysterious Sledge Island and this episode they explore the area in more detail.

Also this week, Kelly’s reputation is under threat…

Watch Bering Sea Gold – Cruel Summer at 10PM on Discovery. 

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages

Monsters and Critics

Monsters and Critics