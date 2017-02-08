Shawn searches the Bluff and Zeke and Emily head for Sledge Island on Bering Sea Gold

This week on Bering Sea Gold, the Nome miners continue to search further out as they seek to strike it rich.

Shaun heads to what is the furthest off-shore mining claim he’s ever had, out at the Bluff.

He’s filed the claim and is all ready to set out, despite his father’s doubts. Shaun knows it could be a bust, but he also knows that if you don’t take the risk then you never find out.

However, he does say that if he doesn’t find a decent amount of gold then he’s going to kick himself for spending so much money. He’s has been to the Bluff before during winter but found zero and lost a lot of cash in the process.

Last week we saw Zeke and Emily set their eyes on the mysterious Sledge Island and this episode they explore the area in more detail.

Also this week, Kelly’s reputation is under threat…

