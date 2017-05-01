Shaunie O’Neal and Evelyn Lozada snub Jackie Christie’s ‘GlamMa party’ on Basketball Wives

Shaunie O’Neal and Evelyn Lozada plan to snub Jackie Christie’s “GlamMa party” on tonight’s Basketball Wives — with Evelyn saying: “I’d rather pluck every one of my toenails off and eat them before I go.”

Jackie is throwing the party to celebrate becoming a grandmother, but not everyone thinks it’s in good taste after her grandson Jaxson, the son of her daughter Ta’Kari, was injured in a burns accident last year.

Stories spread at the time that Jackie never offered to help, but she later said she would gladly help if she was asked.

Evelyn reportedly gave around $3,000 to help Takari’s son after a GoFundMe page was set up to help meet the costs of looking after him.

But as Jackie organizes the ‘GlamMa’ party to celebrate her daughter Chantel giving birth to a daughter, Shaunie and Evelyn both say they will not go.

Shaunie, ex-wife of Shaquille O’Neill, says: “My prediction for Jackie Christie is going to pissed off that I’m not at this party. I’m going to be honest with her — I don’t feel totally comfortable.”

Evelyn tells Shaunie: “This party is all bad for me to go to. I’d rather pluck every one of my toenails off and eat them before I go…just sit in my bed and chomp every toenail.”

Also on this week’s Basketball Wives, Shaunie helps out Evelyn as she starts IVF, while Tami Roman refuses to invite Jackie when she has a book-signing — but that doesn’t stop her from turning up.

