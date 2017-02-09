Shaun White tells WWHL: I’ve heard of sex orgies in the Olympic village

Two-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White has revealed he’s heard stories about orgies taking place in the Olympic village.

The 30-year-old X-Games legend spoke about what it was like living in an Olympic village while appearing on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night.

White has taken part at three Olympic Games — Turin, Italy, in 2006, Vancouver, Canada, in 2010, and at Sochi in Russia in 2014.

He won gold in the half-pipe on both of his first two appearances, before finishing fourth in 2014.

White made the comment about orgies while Cohen hit him with a quick-fire round of questions about what it was like to stay in Olympic villages.

Cohen asked him: “Have you ever heard of an Olympic village orgy?” After taking a moment to think about it, he grinned and replied: “Yeah.”

Asked which winter athletes were the “horniest”, he replied: “Oh man, the cross-country [skiers].”

White said that of all the countries Team USA that throws the best room parties, while Australians like to party the hardest.

But he refused to admit whether or not he himself had got steamy between the covers at an Olympic games.

Cohen asked: “Have you Sean White ever had sex in the Olympic village?” White replied: “I’m going to plead the Fifth here.”

