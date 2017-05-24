Shahs of Sunset’s Reza Farahan left speechless on Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry

On tonight’s new episode of Hollywood Medium, outspoken Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is left speechless in his reading with Tyler Henry.

The normally flamboyant and gregarious Farahan is left in tears as Tyler connects him to his two deceased grandfathers. We learn the two men did not get along whilst on Earth.

Farahan used his Instagram account to tease the episode, saying: “Can’t wait for you guys to see my reading with Tyler Henry on E! He’s AMAZING and blew me away!”

Henry was quoted by E! as saying this reading was one for the books. He said: “Reza’s reading was so interesting because I was not expecting all the tears.

“I mean it was a really emotional, profound connection. He had some really beautiful connections from totally different family members, different cultures.

“That was really interesting aspect to that reading ’cause there was kind of a cultural difference there in some of the family members that came through but they all acknowledged, fundamentally, all being the same on the other side through their love for him.”

Also on this week’s Hollywood Medium, former Spice Girl turned reality TV show host Mel B also has a tearful reading as Tyler connects her to a man who helped her become Scary Spice.

Country music star Jana Kramer is beside herself when she reconnects with her late best girlfriend.

And hip-hop group TLC is reunited as Tyler reconnects T-Boz with Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes.

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry airs Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT on E!