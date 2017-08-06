Shahs of Sunset stars detained on visit to Israel

The stars of Bravo’s reality series Shahs of Sunset are detained on a visit to Israel on tonight’s episode.

The episode sees the group — including Reza, Shervin Roohparvar, Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi, Mike Shouhed and new co-star Destiney Rose — held at the country’s Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv, after travelling the country on a group trip.

The trip was organized by Reza Farahan, and he nervously tells the camera: We’re being held at the airport and it’s very somber here. It’s very Argo-esque.”

He adds: “I feel like we’re going to get interrogated, and it’s not cute right now.”

Farahan also expresses his fears in a confessional. He says: “Being detained anywhere is not fun, especially not in Israel. You can get jailed, or shipped back to the country you came from. There’s really only one good outcome, and that’s if they let me in!”

Meanwhile, Mike is baffled as to why he’s detained — as he’s Jewish. He says: “How the f*** is the only real Jew in this group getting detained?”

Asa Soltan Rahmati, who got through along with Mercedes “MJ” Javid, tells her: “I thought for sure I would get detained. Mike was so offended!”

This week’s Shahs ofSunset episode also sees Reza and husband Adam Neely looking into the surrogacy and adoption routes for having a child.

Meanwhile GG introduces her Jewish boyfriend to her Muslim parents — and hopes they will approve.

Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.