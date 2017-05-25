Shahin Safai: Who is Shiva’s hunky brother looking for love on Second Wives Club?

This week’s episode of Second Wives Club on E! sees Shiva Safai and her fiance Mohamed Hadid trying to find a girlfriend for her younger brother Shahin.

The pair go on the hunt for ladies in Beverly Hills after making a bet to see who can find Shahin the most suitable match.

Shahin is a personal trainer and owner, along with his and Shiva’s brother Shayan, of Royal Personal Training in LA.

It caters to top celebrities, elite athletes, top-level businessmen and other VIPs looking for a personal approach to fitness and getting the ultimate body.

As well as personal trainers, Royal Personal Training includes a club located on Robertson Blvd in Beverly Hills. They also have a branch in Dallas, Texas.

Shahin is the CEO and runs it with his brother Shayan. The pair both boast incredible toned bodies and due to their success aren’t lacking in the wealth department either.

Sunday Fitday with @shahinsafae 💪🏼. A post shared by Royal Personal Training (@royalpersonaltraining) on May 7, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

Their company car is a Lamborghini…

L E V E L S A post shared by Royal Personal Training (@royalpersonaltraining) on May 20, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Shahin and her brothers have an extremely close relationship.

I took you under my wings since the day you were born, loved and protected you with all my life, even now that you are on your own, my Wings shadow is always above your head. Happy birthday to my lillebror @shahinsafae 🎉❤🎂 A post shared by shivasafai (@shivasafai) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:07am PST

Shahin and Shayan are both younger than Shiva.

He has nearly 60,000 followers on his Instagram at the time of writing, where he posts regular updates showing his lifestyle and ripped physique. Check it out for more pics.

Second Wives Club airs Thursdays at 9/8c on E!.