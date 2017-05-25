Monsters and Critics
TV Stories - TV Series - Movies - Top Tens

Shahin Safai: Who is Shiva’s hunky brother looking for love on Second Wives Club?

25th May 2017 by
Shiva Safai with her brothers Shahin Safai and Shayan Safai at an event

Second Wives Club’s Shiva with Shahin, right, and her other brother Shayan. Pic: @shivasafai/Instagram

This week’s episode of Second Wives Club on E! sees Shiva Safai and her fiance Mohamed Hadid trying to find a girlfriend for her younger brother Shahin.

The pair go on the hunt for ladies in Beverly Hills after making a bet to see who can find Shahin the most suitable match.

Shahin is a personal trainer and owner, along with his and Shiva’s brother Shayan, of Royal Personal Training in LA.

It caters to top celebrities, elite athletes, top-level businessmen and other VIPs looking for a personal approach to fitness and getting the ultimate body.

As well as personal trainers, Royal Personal Training includes a club located on Robertson Blvd in Beverly Hills. They also have a branch in Dallas, Texas.

Shahin is the CEO and runs it with his brother Shayan. The pair both boast incredible toned bodies and due to their success aren’t lacking in the wealth department either.

Sunday Fitday with @shahinsafae 💪🏼.

A post shared by Royal Personal Training (@royalpersonaltraining) on

Their company car is a Lamborghini…

L E V E L S

A post shared by Royal Personal Training (@royalpersonaltraining) on

Shahin and her brothers have an extremely close relationship.

Shahin and Shayan are both younger than Shiva.

He has nearly 60,000 followers on his Instagram at the time of writing, where he posts regular updates showing his lifestyle and ripped physique. Check it out for more pics.

Second Wives Club airs Thursdays at 9/8c on E!.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages