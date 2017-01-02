Shadowhunters Season 2 premieres tonight

Shadowhunters is back for Season 2 and starts with everyone in a state of disarray but determined to regroup and continue the battle against evil.

Jace has left with Valentine and the result is a fair bit of chaos.

Alec, Isabelle and Clary are keen to track Jace down but Inquisitor Victor Aldertree’s appearance puts a spanner in the works.

This episode also sees Jocelyn getting up-to-date with what’s being going on during her slumber.

This season the hunters continue their battle against demonic forces as they stand as the last line protecting humanity from the reality that the creatures people were just legends told to scare kids are all too real.

Expect some pretty awesome fights and far better Special FX as the new show runners try to bring out the best in the characters.

Watch Shadowhunters – This Guilty Blood at 8 PM on Freeform.