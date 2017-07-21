Shadowhunters clip: Sarah Hyland is Seelie and Alisha Wainwright series regular

Freeform network announced today at San Diego Comic-Con that Sarah Hyland is the new Seelie Queen in the summer season of Shadowhunters.

As well as that exciting news, Alisha Wainwright who recurs as Maia has been given a series regular slot for this season.

Based on the bestselling The Mortal Instruments by Cassandra Clare, Shadowhunters follows 18-year-old Clary Fray who learns she hails from a long line of human-angel hybrids known as Shadowhunters, whose mission is to set out and hunt demons.

Her mother Jocelyn’s kidnapping sets Clary full force into actual demon hunting with Shadowhunter Jace and her best friend, Simon. Clary now counts warlocks, faeries, vampires, and werewolves as her new peers and adversaries

Hyland is a form of the cunning Seelie Queen in the August 7 and August 14 episodes of the series.

The series has been building the Jace Herondale-Clary Fray-Simon Lewis love triangle and this new Seelie Queen will throw a wrench in one of the romantic relationships of the triangle, and it’s all happening very soon.

M&C has an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, which sees the Queen and Simon locked in a heated introduction and warning of sorts.

Simon Lewis (Alberto Rosende) meets the Seelie Queen, except he does not know this at first.

A bit stunned, he says: “I have an open invitation with the queen herself,” as Seelie coyly smiles and reveals herself.

Regrouping, he realizes Seelie wants change to happen, but maybe even something as dramatic as a war. He says: “You have to know this won’t end well…”

Seelie is borderline threatening as says: “You have refused me twice now, no one in my very long life has ever done this.”

Cocky Simon admonishes her: “You might get used to some rejection!”

Shadowhunters also stars Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray, Dominic Sherwood as Jace Herondale, Emeraude Toubia as Isabelle Lightwood, Matthew Daddario as Alec Lightwood, Isaiah Mustafa as Luke Garroway and Harry Shum Jr. as Magnus Bane.

Shadowhunters airs Mondays at 8/7c on Freeform.