Serial husband and boyfriend killer Cynthia Phillips is spotlighted in American Monster

This week American Monster spotlights the dark desires and greed that led to and Cynthia Phillips to attempt to kill her husband Ron.

Colorado, 1995, Ron and Cynthia Phillips move to a remote town and try to settle themselves and their four children into this new life.

However, things take a dark turn when a man Cynthia tried to hire as a hitman turns her into the police. She wanted to kill her husband and possibly collect life insurance money. But this shocking incident was only the tip of a string of suspicious deaths and murder attempts that Cynthia had been involved in.

She was convicted convicted and sentenced to 24 years in prison for trying to kill Ron, but police continued their investigation and in 1999 she was charged with arranging the murder of another boyfriend. 29-year-old Toby Mathews was shot six times whilst sitting in his car. It later turned out that Cynthia had convinced another boyfriend, Richard Boyd, to aid her in the killing. He made a deal and received a 60 year sentence for firing half the shot and Cynthia was accused of firing the rest.

The trail did not end there either, with a boyfriend 15 years before dying suspiciously and her first husband suffering a similar fate.

Find out the full extent of Cynthia Phillips murderous greed in this week’s show.

