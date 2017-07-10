See Shannon Beador’s full ’embarrassing’ weight gain on The Real Housewives of Orange County

Shannon Beador has told how she is “embarrassed” by how much weight she put on ahead of the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County — and here are pics that show just how much she gained.

The OC stalwart is seen in the new season blaming the fact she started eating and drinking more on “stress” caused by co-star Vicki Gunvalson, after she claimed last season that Shannons’ husband David had been physically abusive towards her in the past.

Her weight is visibly noticeable in comparison to how she looked in previous seasons.

One clip from the new season shows Shannon at the gym wearing a sports top with her belly on show, pictured above.

Another shows her in the kitchen with husband David with love-handles visible under her top, while in another scene she says: “All I want to do is eat!”

In one clip she tells co-stars Tamra Judge and Lydia McLaughlin, gesturing at her belly: “This is stress — and that is Vicki Gunvalson.”

In another tearful clip she reveals: “I don’t know how I let myself go.”

In a separate video opening up about her weight gain, Shannon once again puts her weight-gain down to the abuse rumors Vicki spread about her husband and the stress it caused her.

She says: “Last year, after the Ireland trip, I knew that an allegation was put out there about my husband…that stress caused me to eat more, caused me to drink more, and that’s a huge part of why I gained my weight.”

Shannon also reveals how the change in her body has affected her perception of herself.

She says: “My weight-gain has affected me and the way I feel about myself. I’m embarrassed of my body.”

And she reveals how her and David’s marriage has gone south since their vow-renewal last year — with him becoming more “distant”.

She says: “Last year David and I were in such a great place, and he surprised me with a vow-renewal that I never thought would happen. For my husband to be distant with me after that, it’s pretty devastating.”

Watch the trailer for the new season below…

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.