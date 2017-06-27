See inside Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on Animal Planet

Fans can get an exclusive look behind the scenes at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park tonight including the new Pandora – The World of Avatar experience.

Hour-long documentary show Alive with Magic on Animal Planet includes interviews with those who work and run the theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida.

In it experts will talk about the need to spread the word about conservation and how important it is for our planet.

And they will take viewers on a journey through the park’s natural habitats, introducing us to some of the animals who call it home.

The episode will also look at some of the attractions and other entertainment available to visitors including what happens when day becomes night.

And in a big reveal, Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Alive with Magic includes an exclusive look at the park’s new Pandora – The World of Avatar experience, which is based on the pioneering film by James Cameron.

Cameron himself and others involved in the film are interviewed as they explain their vision for the rides.

Watch a sneak peek below:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s newest attraction takes you inside Pandora – The World of Avatar! Get a sneak peek here and watch the full special tonight at 8/7c. Posted by Animal Planet on Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Alive with Magic airs tonight at 8/7c on Animal Planet.