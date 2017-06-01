See inside Million Dollar Listing New York star Steve Gold’s NYC apartment

Ever wondered where a top real-estate broker would live? Ok, the bachelor pad of Million Dollar Listing New York’s newest real-estate star Steve Gold is probably more chill than most.

But that didn’t stop us wanting to see inside.

Get a tour from Steve around the apartment, where he lives with his dog Pablo, in the clip below.

The video shows former model Steve giving a behind-the-scenes look at his bachelor pad, which has views of the Empire State building.

Steve grew up in Connecticut so it took him a while to adjust to the big city but he now can’t enough of NYC.

His house in West Chelsea includes an open-plan living area with a formal dining table with designer furniture. The walls are decked with art which he says he has been collecting since before he even HAD an apartment.

Steve, a specialist in dealing with high-end properties in downtown Manhattan, also shows us around the bedroom, bathroom and extra closet which he created after running out of space.

We also get a glimpse of Steve’s wardrobe, including two sentimental items — one made from one of his grandmother’s old jackets and his grandfather’s old boots.

Single Steve shares the flat with his dog Pablo, and makes a point of saying when he looks at his bed: “This is where the magic happens…or doesn’t,lately.”

But will Steve find love this season?

This week’s episode sees Steve finding himself as more of a babysitter than a real-estate agent after some of his young clients refuse to behave.

Meanwhile, Frederik has to prove he’s done his research in a bid to land a top new property in SoHo, and Ryan finds out he might have sell his most expensive house TWICE!

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.