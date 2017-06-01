Monsters and Critics
See inside Million Dollar Listing New York star Steve Gold’s NYC apartment

1st June 2017 by
Million Dollar Listing New York's Steve Gold talking to the camera in the kitchen of his NYC apartment

Million Dollar Listing New York’s Steve Gold shows the cameras around his apartment

Ever wondered where a top real-estate broker would live? Ok, the bachelor pad of Million Dollar Listing New York’s newest real-estate star Steve Gold is probably more chill than most.

But that didn’t stop us wanting to see inside.

Get a tour from Steve around the apartment, where he lives with his dog Pablo, in the clip below.

The video shows former model Steve giving a behind-the-scenes look at his bachelor pad, which has views of the Empire State building.

Steve grew up in Connecticut so it took him a while to adjust to the big city but he now can’t enough of NYC.

His house in West Chelsea includes an open-plan living area with a formal dining table with designer furniture. The walls are decked with art which he says he has been collecting since before he even HAD an apartment.

Steve, a specialist in dealing with high-end properties in downtown Manhattan, also shows us around the bedroom, bathroom and extra closet which he created after running out of space.

We also get a glimpse of Steve’s wardrobe, including two sentimental items — one made from one of his grandmother’s old jackets and his grandfather’s old boots.

Single Steve shares the flat with his dog Pablo, and makes a point of saying when he looks at his bed: “This is where the magic happens…or doesn’t,lately.”

But will Steve find love this season?

This week’s episode sees Steve finding himself as more of a babysitter than a real-estate agent after some of his young clients refuse to behave.

Meanwhile, Frederik has to prove he’s done his research in a bid to land a top new property in SoHo, and Ryan finds out he might have sell his most expensive house TWICE!

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

