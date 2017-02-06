See inside Lisa Vanderpump’s closet as Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval dress in drag

Get a sneak peek into Lisa Vanderpump’s incredible closet in this clip from this week’s Vanderpump Rules — as Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval try on her clothes to dress in drag.

Jax and Tom are looking for a female touch as they try to find something suitable so they can help Tom Schwartz fulfil his dream of dressing in drag for his bachelor party.

But Sandoval drops a hint that one of the main reasons he wants to try on Lisa’s clothes is so that he can get a look inside her famous wardrobe.

Both Sandoval and Jax are stunned at the size of it when they arrive, with Jax saying it was the same size as his old studio apartment.

The walk-in closet features center areas where Lis has all her jewellery laid out, while around the edges are compartments containing her dresses — all color-coded — as well as her handbags and other accessories.

Jax and Sandoval then try on the clothes which they plan to wear to Tom Schwartz’s bachelor party ahead of his wedding to Katie Maloney — which took place last August.

Also on this week’s Vanderpump Rules, Stassi’s little brother gives her some relationship advice which she finds hard to hear, while Sandoval tries to get back into modeling as well as acting — in Peter Madrigal’s sci-fi movie.

Also, a spa day which Pandora arranges for Katie Maloney ends up in chaos when Ariana Madix won’t say sorry to Stassi Schroeder and Katie leaves Scheana Shay in tears.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.