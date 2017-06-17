Monsters and Critics
TV stories - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

Security truck to dunk tank and nitro-fueled 1959 Ford Anglia dragster on Monster Garage

Monster Garage Dunk Tank Truck

Monster Garage turn a 1980s security truck into a mobile dunk tank

This week it’s throwback time on Monster Garage as Jesse and the team try to turn an armored cash truck into a dunk tank and a 1950s Ford Anglia into a dragster.

First up on Monster Garage is an armored security truck that was originally used to keep cash deliveries safe from robbers. Now it’s about to get a radical change as Jesse intends to turn it into a mobile dunk tank, providing some very wet amusement for everyone concerned.

They have to strip the truck back and install hydraulic doors and a powered dunk seat with a trigger, but can they do it all in five days?

The second episode features a 1959 Ford Anglia that they intend to turn into a monster dragster. The classic car gets racing slick, keeps its original fornt wheels but gets a huge nitro-fueled engine that raises the horsepower to mind bending levels above the original engine.

Be sure to tune in to Discovery tomorrow at 9:00 PM EST as they turn back time and show two back to back iconic episodes of Monster Garage!…#monstergarage#jessejames#whyIESAB#ESABweldingcutting

Posted by ESAB North America on Friday, June 16, 2017

Monster Garage airs on Saturdays at 9PM on Discovery Channel. 

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages