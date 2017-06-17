Security truck to dunk tank and nitro-fueled 1959 Ford Anglia dragster on Monster Garage

This week it’s throwback time on Monster Garage as Jesse and the team try to turn an armored cash truck into a dunk tank and a 1950s Ford Anglia into a dragster.

First up on Monster Garage is an armored security truck that was originally used to keep cash deliveries safe from robbers. Now it’s about to get a radical change as Jesse intends to turn it into a mobile dunk tank, providing some very wet amusement for everyone concerned.

They have to strip the truck back and install hydraulic doors and a powered dunk seat with a trigger, but can they do it all in five days?

The second episode features a 1959 Ford Anglia that they intend to turn into a monster dragster. The classic car gets racing slick, keeps its original fornt wheels but gets a huge nitro-fueled engine that raises the horsepower to mind bending levels above the original engine.

Monster Garage airs on Saturdays at 9PM on Discovery Channel.