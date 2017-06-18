Second Wives Club season finale sees Shiva confront Mohamed about the wedding date

This week on Second Wives Club, Shiva is quite keen to find out when her and Mohamed will get marreid but he stuns her with some amazing gifts and plans.

He takes her for a drive in the hills and they come to some electric gates that open to a stunning view. As they walk down the steps a dinner table has been set and harpist is playing. Mohamed tells Shiva that this is where they are going to build their house together. Then Leon, Mohamed’s jeweller makes an appearance with a large box and Shiva thinks it could be the moment…

Also on this episode, Katie is almost there with her Tea Shop and just need to pass one more inspection before she can go ahead with the grand opening.

Meantime, Veronika is about to do something that will not be easy as the relationship with her husband develops.

Second Wives Club airs Sundays at 10:00 PM on E!