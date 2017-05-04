Second Wives Club cast: Meet the ladies, led by Mohamed Hadid’s fiancee Shiva Safai

E!’s new show Second Wives Club is finally here, following the lives of six larger-than-life women who are married or engaged to wealthy and famous men in Los Angeles.

They include Shiva Safai the fiancee of property tycoon Mohamed Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s dad.

But who are the ladies taking part, and the men that make up their other halves.

Let’s meet the cast of the Second Wives Club.

Shiva Safai

Shiva is the fiance of Jordanian-American real estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid, dad of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid.

He makes his money building luxury properties including homes and hotels, mainly in Beverly Hills and Bel Air.

Shiva will be his third wife despite being 33 years her junior.

He already has five kids from other women (including the three above from ex-wife Yolanda), but they have a solid relationship after being together for four years. It will also be her second marriage.

Veronika Obeng

Veronica is Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng’s third wife, and the couple have EIGHT kids in total — three together and five between them from past relationships.

She also works as the general manager at his surgery, where he specializes in cosmetic surgery of the breasts, face, neck, struck, genitalia and extremities.

Morisa Surrey

Morisa is married to leading fertility doctor Mark Surrey, who is 26 years her senior and is also a professor at UCLA.

The pair have a baby son together.

Blonde and bubbly Morisa knows that thinking hard before you open your mouth is a good way to live your life.

Shawna Craig

Shawna has been with Hollywood hunk Lorenzo Lamas for six years, but no longer wants to take a back seat and is throwing herself into her modeling and acting career.

Lorenzo is most famous for appearing in the TV series Falcon Crest, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Renegade.

He’s been married FIVE times and has six kids from past relationships.

Katie Cazorla

Katie has been with her fiance Walter Afanasieff for 11 years, and the pair have been engaged for six of those.

He is a Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer, the co-writer of festive classic All I Want for Christmas Is You and Mariah Carey’s Hero.

He and Katie are finally set to tie the knot, but she’s afraid of commitment which could put a spanner in the works.

She is a serial entrepreneur who runs a nail firm with more big ventures in the future.

Tania Mehra

Tania is soon to marry Dean Bornstein, who is nearly 20 years her senior and is CEO of an independent film production and distribution company.

They plan to have an OTT wedding. She’s got a feisty personality and is likely to be pretty much the dictionary definition of the bridezilla.