Season 2 of The Story of God With Morgan Freeman premieres with a look at the chosen ones

The Story of God With Morgan Freeman is back for Season 2, and this premiere episode looks at those seemingly chosen to lead their religions.

Most religions in the world have one or two figures who are believed by followers to have be selected by god to lead the religion on Earth.

The saints and popes of Christianity, Muhammad the Prophet in Islam and the Dalai Lamas of Tibetan Buddhism are just a few examples of religions where certain individual are marked out or called upon to perform some sacred duty.

Freemen travels to Devil’s Tower, Wyoming, which is a sacred place for many local Native American tribes. There he meets with Chief Arvol Looking Horse, who is 19th Keeper of the Sacred White Buffalo Calf Pipe and of the Lakota, Dakota and Nakota Nations.

The legend is that 19th generations ago the tribe’s people were camped near the Devil’s Tower and food was short. One day they saw a cloud with a woman in it, she brought them a sacred pipe and told them they would live in peace and harmony. But that they must respect the Earth for this to happen, she handed them a bundle containing the sacred pipe.

The chief was the youngest keeper ever, when at 12 his dying grandmother told him great changes were coming to the world that if people didn’t alter their ways then he might be the last bundle keeper.

Watch The Story of God With Morgan Freeman – The Chosen One at 9:00 PM on National Geographic.