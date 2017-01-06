Season 7 premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars returns for Season 7 and the celebrity couples are in more need of marriage help than ever.

In this premiere episode we get to meet the couples, but even the press launch triggers some issues as secrets are spilled.

The couples this season include Amy Duggar and Dillon King, The Batchelorette’s Ashley and JP, Gabi and Victor, Premadonna and Buck plus Renee and Joe from Mob Wives.

All of them are on the show for different reason but they wall want the same result, a happier and more stable marriage.

From husbands feeling sidelined by a new baby to arguments over parenting style, Dr. ISh and Dr. V will be doing their best to get to the bottom of the problem.

Watch Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars – 100 Questions and Counting at 9 PM on WEtv.