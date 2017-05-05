Scooping Bowl from Shark Tank: Where to buy Tyler Peoples’ handy kitchen gadget

Scooping Bowl as featured on Shark Tank is a kitchen gadget designed to make your food preparation less messy and more efficient.

From the mind of former professional chef Tyler Peoples, the Scooping Bowl is an all-in-one bowl that removes the contents of the bowl in one easy movement, avoiding all the hassle of scraping out with a spatula or spoon.

You can also use it separate out eggs, wash fruit and veg and even as a serving bowl.

The key selling points are faster work in the kitchen and less cleaning up after you’re finished.

It also cuts down on waste and helps keep your worktop tidy as you are preparing or cooking food.

The Scooping Bowl comes in cornflower blue and sage green, both retailing at $26.95 and it is only available to buy through Tyler’s website.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 9/8c on ABC.