Schedule of best tributes as Mary Tyler Moore remembered by TV networks

Television character Mary Richards made many kids from the 60s and 70s believe they could really make it, after all.

Richards was actress Mary Tyler Moore’s incredibly popular TV creation on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, after she broke big in 1961 cast as Dick Van Dyke’s wife Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show.

The Dick Van Dyke Show’s entire ensemble cast — which included Carl Reiner, Morey Amsterdam and Rose Marie — wrapped their creative arms around this newcomer who was perfect as the suburban housewife married to the handsome on-air TV star.

The premise was simple: Rob Petrie (Dick Van Dyke) struggled with the ups and downs of TV work and home, sometimes helped and sometimes hindered by his lovely wife Laura (Moore).

Rob’s wisecracking co-workers were writers Sally (Marie) and Buddy (Amsterdam), Mel Cooley (Richard Deacon) and his boss Alan Brady (Carl Reiner).

The Dick van Dyke Show — the creation of Reiner and based on his experiences as a TV writer for Your Show of Shows — won 15 Emmy Awards.

The series catapulted Moore to her own sitcom as TV newsroom producer Mary Richards. In her big 70s sitcom, Mary famously tossed her hat to the heavens in the intro, and that opening song was forever seared into our cultural databank.

We loved every minute of her travails in a small big-city news room, with Betty White, Cloris Leachman, Ted Knight, Ed Asner and more who all, in their comically magical and different ways, rallied around Mary.

Richards’ take on being a single career woman was so popular that three shows successfully spun off of it: Lou Grant, Phyllis, and Rhoda.

Sadly, on Wednesday it was announced that Moore had passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine.

For so many, she was an award-winning trail blazing actress, producer, and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation advocate.

She made Oprah cry on television as she inspired not only Winfrey but legions of us all to be fearless and embrace humor and kindness.

To celebrate this remarkable woman, several networks have tributes so fans can relive and remember Moore.

Thursday

CBS will air the special Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around at 9pm ET, hosted by Gayle King, including an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Friday

ABC’s 20/20 will air the special Mary Tyler Moore: After All at 10pm ET/9 Central. Hosted by David Muir and Elizabeth Vargas it will look back at Moore with interviews from the people who knew her best.

Saturday

SundanceTV: All day Saturday, January 28, beginning at 6am ET/ 5am Central, the network will air an all-day marathon of the final season of the The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Monday:

getTV: Monday, January 30, starting at 11pm ET. The tribute features two rare appearances: A 1969 variety special, Dick Van Dyke And The Other Woman, followed by Johnny Staccato with John Cassavetes as the titular piano-playing private eye, in an episode which featured Moore. Here’s how to get the channel.

Date TBD:

PBS stations (check local listings) will rebroadcast Mary Tyler Moore: A Celebration, which features interviews with Dick Van Dyke, Betty White, Valerie Harper, Oprah and many others who recall Moore’s career highlights and underscore the importance of her television characters in shaping today’s society. Dates and times are still to be revealed.