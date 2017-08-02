Sceptical Brett Eldredge gets chills after Tyler’s reading on Hollywood Medium

This week on Hollywood Medium, Country music star Brett Eldredge is pretty sceptical about the whole idea of contacting the dead.

However, when he sits down with Tyler his mood seems to change as the medium starts to describe contact with a strong older man, someone who the whole family turns to. A practical man who is good with his hands and has a knack with cars.

This latter point really nails it for Brett as he tells Tyler he did have a grandfather who ran a gas service station for 40 years. He used to teach them how to maintain cars and how to do tasks like changing a tyre.

Talking to the camera Brett says: “I kept saying to myself he’s making this up he’s making this up, but he just hit that…pretty amazing.”

He goes on to say that “it gave him chills and was a good feeling.”

Also on this episode, Shanola Hampton is given a reading as a gift from her costar Amy Smart and makes a very deep connection with her late mother.

Brooke Burn looks to Tyler for some answers about a double tragedy and Tyler finds out something disturbing about Linda Blair’s dog rescue.

Hollywood Medium airs on Wednesdays at 9:00 PM on E!