Scarlett Johansson talks Black Widow on Inside the Actors Studio

Scarlett Johansson has revealed new details about her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, during an appearance on Bravo’s Inside the Actors Studio.

In one clip from tonight’s episode the star, the highest-grossing female actor of all time, reveals how when she first saw the catsuit she had to wear it totally freaked her out.

She tells host James Lipton the prospect of wearing such a revealing and figure-hugging item was “daunting”.

Lipton says: “You have described the first time you saw the catsuit as a bit of a freak-out moment. Why?”

She says: “What do mean why? Look at that thing!”

Lipton jokes about how he thinks he’d look “darling” in it, to which Scarlett agrees.

But she adds: “I mean who wants to get into something like that. You just think, ‘really?’ Couldn’t it have, like, I don’t know…a some sort of a little like peplum skirt or something like that?

“I mean this thing is so, like ‘THERE YOU ARE!’

“But it also was everything it represented. I mean this character is so beloved. It’s kind of the first Marvel super-heroine, you know she’s an iconic character.

“And I didn’t know how people were going to take that, the fact that the part had been recast. Maybe they’d already accepted the other actor as that. You know, what the hell was I doing in this kind of franchise? So, it was daunting.”

Johansson has played the character of Black Widow in four movies to date: The Avengers; Captain America: The Winter Soldier; Avengers: Age of Ultron; and Captain America: Civil War.

She returns to the role in Avengers: Infinity War which is currently filming and slated for release in 2018. A spin-off based on her character has also been rumored to be a possibility but that has not been confirmed.

During her appearance on Inside the Actors Studio, Johansson also talks about her childhood and how she first got into her career as an actor.

She also talks about fame and what it’s like for her living as a celebrity.

Inside the Actors Studio airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.