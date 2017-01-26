Scarlett and director Damien clash over sexualization of women on Nashville

Scarlett has a massive clash with director Damien George over the sexualization of women on this week’s Nashville — while making The Exes’ new music video.

Watch the preview clip below as Scarlett (Clare Bowen) puts her foot down, refusing to move the way he wants her to during filming.

When Damien asks why, she says it’s “degrading”. He then does his best to convince her that she can be empowered by “embracing” her sexuality on her own terms.

He gives her the examples of Isadora Duncan and Madonna, but Scarlett refuses to budge on the issue.

He places his hands on her shoulders telling her to “quiet the voice” in her head that says shame and “own it”. But she hits back, saying: “What if I don’t want to?”

She adds: “This is a music video, not a therapy session. I’m sick of you treating it like it’s the other way round.”

When he asks why it can’t be both, she says: “Because you’re not a shrink! You’re just some dude with screwed up views about women all being secret sex-pots and it’s your spiritual journey to awaken all of us.”

Also on this week’s Nashville episode, titled Love Hurts, Clay and Maddie’s relationship solidifies, and he shows her a different area of town.

Nashville airs Thursdays at 9/8c on CMT.